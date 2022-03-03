(WRBL) – March 3, 2019 is a date that won’t soon be forgotten in the East Alabama and West Georgia. It’s a day marked by tragedy. On this day three years ago, a series of tornadoes ravaged the valley.

One of those tornadoes left a path of destruction in Beauregard, Alabama, killing 23 people.

The damage extended into Smiths Station and across the river as Talbot, Harris and Muscogee Counties all felt the effects of the storm.

Thursday, on the third anniversary of the tragic day, some of those impacted by the storms, from survivors to first responders, gathered for a memorial picnic at Providence Baptist Church in Beauregard. Later tonight, the church will also host a memorial.

Providence Baptist has worked with the Lee County EMA for many years, providing a community storm shelter. It provided shelter for 88 people during the deadly storms, and became a beacon of hope during the ongoing recovery.

The church is home to a permanent memorial to the 23 victims. Their names and images are etched into the main layer of the stone monument. The second layer is dedicated to the first responders who saved lives that day. Rising from the middle, a cross reading “Beauregard Strong” signifying the unity the community felt during and after the storm .

“That was the scary part is we knew there were still some people missing. We knew there were still some things that need to get done. But there’s only so many hours in the day. So just having to fight that and then knowing that it’s coming right back the next morning, right back into it, you know, I don’t think anybody slept that night,” said Captain and Safety Officer for Beauregard Fire Department, Michael Holden.

Earlier Thursday afternoon, the city of Smiths Station came together and observed a full minute of silence in recognition of the time it took an EF-4 tornado to tear through town.

Smiths Station Mayor Bubba Copeland reflected on the unity displayed in the wake of the storm. He says people from all walks of like put aside their differences and came together to help others.

“Oh when the tornado happened ya know, there was no handbook on what to do, and we didn’t know what to do, and we just knew that we needed help and to continue working. And I want to say the Calvary came,” said Copeland.