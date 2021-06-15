Tillery win Muscogee County School Board District 2 seat

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The ballots are in, and the Muscogee County School Board has a new representative. With 100% of precincts reporting, Nickie Tillery will officially represent Muscogee County School Board District 2.

Tillery received 67% of the vote, while her opponent Bart Steed captured almost 33%. Over 1,300 ballots were cast, including absentee and mail-in ballots.

Tillery spoke to News 3 shortly after the results were announced Tuesday night.

“Thank you to all the people that supported me and all the people that came out and thank you to Bart.. he was a very kind nice opponent and I just appreciate his efforts and his… he has got a passion as well so its just great to be in an environment where it was healthy politics,” said Tillery.

Tillery said she was glad so many people came out to vote. She said the school board plays a major role in the community.

“That was my biggest thing is I just wanted people to vote. The School Board is such an important position and I was scared that nobody was going to vote. So I was grateful that so many people showed up for a special election,” said Tillery.

Tillery said she tried to reach voters through traditional means, but thinks grassroots played a role in her win.

“They know me and my children for the last 20 years and they just know how involved I am and there’s really just not a problem I think is too big I just think there’s a simple solution, you just have to follow through and compromise,” said Tillery

Tillery said she has a lot to learn and hopes to work with other members of the school board to make a difference.

“Like I’ve told everyone on the board that’s called me, I’m going to listen before I speak. Because I do have a lot to learn I know I have a lot of ideas and I have a lot of passion but I need to listen to the board and see how they run before I go in and try to make any drastic changes. I need to understand them and I need to understand their perspective before I bombard them with my ideas and everything. Muscogee County is a great county and we just have got to continue moving in the right direction,” said Tillery.

Tillery will fill the seat previously held by Michael Edmondson, who died in February after a brief battle with cancer.