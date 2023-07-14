COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — After decades without a mascot, Columbus Technical College (CTC) is about to turn a corner. The school will host its back-to-school community event on July 29 from 6 to 8 p.m. where CTC’s mascot will be unveiled.

“Bringing an official mascot to campus was one of the many things I charged the communications team with creating during my tenure in office,” said CTC President Martha Todd in a press release Thursday.

Todd became CTC’s interim president in 2019 and has since become president of the school. CTC opened in 1961 and has remained mascot-less until now.

Wells said, “I wanted to have a physical representation to serve as a goodwill ambassador as we seek to expand our public identity.”

The school’s official vision statement indicates a strong connection between education and community. It reads, “Columbus Technical College will be the educational gateway to community prosperity.”

While no details hinting at what the mascot might look like have been released, CTC representatives noted community response has been “overwhelming” in anticipation of the reveal.

The school encouraged community members to keep up with unveiling using social media hashtags like #CTCMascotReveal and #CTCMascotTeaser.

“We’re thrilled to share this teaser with our loyal community,” said Tara Askew, CTC’s vice president of student affairs and communications in Thursday’s press release.

Until the day of the reveal, CTC’s press release indicated the school’s new mascot would remain “shrouded in secrecy.”

The school hinted its creative team has been working tirelessly to create a mascot which embraces school values and will represent CTC for years to come.

According to CTC’s website, the school’s values are integrity, respect, philanthropy/stewardship, teamwork, passion for learning and quality.

The press release states CTC’s back-to-school event will include food and entertainment. Local students who attend will also be gifted bookbags filled with school supplies for the upcoming year.

The free event will be held at CTC’s Wright Building Lawn.