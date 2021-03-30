Today at Noon: Check our News 3’s top stories at midday, including a double murder suspect’s first appearance in court

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – News 3 is on your side this midday with breaking news and the latest on the biggest stories of the day.

The officer implicated in the death of George Floyd is watching his trial begin in Minneapolis. The trial begins with statements, testimony and video that was often difficult to hear. Derek Chauvin’s trial is likely the most significant police trial since Rodney King.

In Columbus courts, the man police say gunned down his girlfriend and another woman outside a Family Dollar had his first appearance in front of a judge today. Quartez Thomas is facing the death penalty for the slaying of Kiera Williams, 28, and Jasmine Trice, 30. The victim’s family watched proceedings as Thomas was accused of the cold-blooded shooting in front of Williams’ 6-year-old daughter.

An Auburn police chase ended this morning when the suspect crashed his vehicle into a home. The driver ran the vehicle into the front windows of a Harmon Drive home after fleeing from Lee County Sheriff’s deputies.

Auburn University troubled the waters after suspending its Bass fishing team for violating school COVID-19 rules. The team, which did not dispute the violation allegations, responded by saying they should be able to fish if football and basketball teams can play.

Hamilton, Ga., has a new police chief, after the former chief was forced out when body camera footage of him and a now-former officer surfaced in which both men shared racial slurs and derrogatory remarks about African Americans. After a lengthy search, Hamilton City Council selected Eric Weiss to lead the department. Weiss comes from the Muscogee County Sheriff’s office.

The Columbus Health Department is working to get COVID-19 vaccines to folks in hard to reach areas. To do this, they are partnering with local churches, says communications director Pam Kirkland.

Two movies making waves in the Fountain City. Actor Beau Bridges plays washed-up country music singer in “Neon Highway,” a project filming throughout the Chattahoochee Valley, including at The Loft recording studio. Meanwhile, Columbus-filmed faith-based movie “My Brother’s Keeper” is showing at the National Infantry Museum. The local showing comes after AMC Theaters did not show the