 

Today on News 3 Midday: Georgia DPH pauses J&J vaccine, small business owners struggle finding workers

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – News 3 is on your side at Midday with top stories from our community and around the country.

Georgia’s Department of Public Health pauses all use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after new guidance from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration. Those agencies issued the update while they investigate a rare but dangerous type of blood clot found in some vaccine recipients.

In Muscogee County, vaccine distribution lags behind the rest of Georgia. Of the 5 million doses administered in the state, only 51,000 have been administered in Columbus.

The pandemic has created all sorts of problems for small business owners. Now some of them tell News 3 they are having trouble hiring and retaining workers.

In Harris County, the City of Hamilton has sworn in a new police chief. The new hire comes after the former chief resigned when video of him and another officer using racial slurs surfaced.

