Today on News 3 Midday: Mass shooting in Indianapolis, Arrest made in deadly hit and run car crash in Columbus, and graduation returns in Harris County

People stand outside a FedEx facility near Indianapolis International Airport after a shooting with multiple victims was reported late Thursday night, April 15, 2021. (Mykal McEldowney/The Indianapolis Star via AP)

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said at least eight people died and several others were wounded during a mass shooting on the southwest side. IMPD confirmed just before 7 a.m. Friday that the FBI will assist them in the investigation.

Back in Columbus, the Columbus Police Department has arrested a driver involved in a deadly two-vehicle crash on Sunday. According to police, Cedrick Dent, Jr. has been arrested in connection to the death of Mary Carter.

The Columbus Police Department has made an arrest in a deadly shooting that happened in July 2020. According to police, Tre’Various Lee, age 20, is being charged with murder in connection the death of 26-year-old Deondray Williams.

In Coronavirus related news, the CEO of Pfizer said it’s “likely” that Americans will need a third shot 12 months after getting fully vaccinated.

Harris County High School will host one in-person graduation ceremony for it’s 2021 class of 408 graduates. In order to host a ceremony like this in the era of COVID-19, the school will be moving the graduation ceremony from the Columbus Civic Center to the Harris County High School football field.

Meteorologist Nicole Phillips is keeping her eye on your Friday forecast and weekend weather.

A break in between systems will allow a majority of us to remain rain-free but there is a slim chance for showers and sprinkles today. The best chance for showers will be south of Columbus through midday. Mostly cloudy and cool today with high temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s this afternoon.