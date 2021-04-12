 

Today on News 3 Midday: New details in officer involved shooting in West Georgia, popular dog park coming to Columbus, and free prom dresses in Harris County

Georgia sheriff says 3 officers wounded, 1 suspect dead

News 3 is on your side this midday with breaking news and the latest on the biggest stories of the day. To watch the News 3 Midday livestream click here.

Three officers were shot in a police chase that ended early Monday with one suspect killed and another in custody, authorities said.

One person is dead following a Sunday afternoon shooting on Reese Road off of Fairview Drive in Columbus. This victim was pronounced dead at 4:04 pm at St. Francis emergency room.

The trial of a former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd ‘s death enters its third week Monday, with the state nearing the end of a case built on searing witness accounts, official rejections of the neck restraint and expert testimony attributing Floyd’s death to a lack of oxygen.

In COVID-19 related news, Georgia has reportedly become the third state to shut down a vaccination site using the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine due to adverse reactions.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is now accepting applications for its funeral assistance program, which will reimburse funeral expenses to those who have lost family members to COVID-19.

Today we celebrate this week’s “One Class At a Time,” winner. She can be described as humble, kind and inspirational. Jennifer Conner, a second grade teacher at West Smiths Station Elementary school, has a passion for education and is known to go above and beyond for her students.

It’s a dog park where pet parents can play as much as their pooches. Fetch Park, popular in Atlanta, is coming to Fifth Avenue in Columbus, the first piece of a new development to be announced from The Cotton Companies.

The COVID-19 pandemic cancelled many of life’s most memorable moments last year, but as vaccines roll out and cases are on the decline, life and it’s events are beginning to start back up. This includes High School Prom in Harris County, and one non-profit is stepping in to help.

