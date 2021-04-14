 

Today on News 3 Midday: New developments in Auburn teen charged with manslaughter, charges dismissed for couple convicted of killing infant child, and Lee County families say they’re being tormented by neighbor

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – News 3 is on your side this midday with breaking news and the latest on the biggest stories of the day. To watch the News 3 Midday livestream click here.

The Auburn teen charged with two counts of Manslaughter in the deadly crash that killed Rod and Paula Bramblett will be treated as a Youthful Offender according to the presiding judge in the case.

After spending years in prison convicted of killing their infant child, a military couple walked out of a Columbus courtroom Tuesday afternoon, all charges dismissed. Ashley and Albert Debelbot were convicted in Superior Court in 2009 of killing their daughter, McKenzy.

Several Lee County families near Beauregard say they’re being tormented by a neighbor blasting music, sirens, and animal noises at all hours of the day and night.

Prosecutors expect to decide Wednesday whether to charge a white former police officer who fatally shot a Black man during a traffic stop in a Minneapolis suburb, sparking nights of protests and raising tensions amid the nearby murder trial of the ex-officer charged with killing George Floyd.

Former Officer Derek Chauvin was justified in pinning George Floyd to the ground because of his frantic resistance, a use-of-force expert testified for the defense Tuesday, contradicting a parade of authorities from both inside and outside the Minneapolis Police Department.

An amended gambling bill has passed through the Alabama Senate by a vote of 23-9 Tuesday evening.

