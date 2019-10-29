Tomlinson campaign headquarters set to open Saturday

COLUMBUS, GA. (WRBL)–The campaign headquarters for former Columbus mayor and current U.S. Senate candidate Teresa Tomlinson is set to open this weekend.

The grand opening for the Tomlinson Headquarters is Saturday, Nov. 2. The event will run 10:00 a.m. until noon at 1870 Midtown Drive.

Attendees will have the chance to hear from Tomlinson on how she plans to become the first woman elected to a U.S. Senate seat in the state of Georgia. They will also get to hear from campaign staff.

“This is a campaign by Georgians and for Georgians,” Tomlinson stated. “That is why it is important that we have our campaign headquarters in the community where I started my political career. Columbus is an amazing city, and together we will show people that Georgia truly is a two-partystate,” Tomlinson continued

There will also be food trucks, a live DJ, and marching band.

Tomlinson is seeking to replace Senator David Perdue as Georgia representative in the U.S. Senate.