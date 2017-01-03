Tompkins prepares to take over as Muscogee County Sheriff

COLUMBUS, Ga. – Monday, January 2, officially marks the last day in office for Muscogee County Sheriff John Darr. The two-term Independent sheriff lost his reelection bid to Democrat Donna Tompkins, who will be sworn in Tuesday, January 3. News 3 was the only media that tracked Tompkins on move-in day.

News 3 learned that Tompkins wants to build off some of the successful programs left in place by the outgoing sheriff. But she told News 3 that she wants to take more of a hands-on approach to find places to save money within the sheriff’s office.

“Look at the numbers,” Tompkins said. “Show me the numbers. I’m certainly for them, but I need to see what is the bottom line. Are they costing the taxpayers and is it being effective?”

Tompkins praised some of the previous programs sponsored by the Darr administration. Some include the rapid resolution and pre-trial release jail programs, as well as the autism identification program. The incoming sheriff says at the end of the day, a close examination is coming to the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office.

“For me, I want to walk around and see what we are doing and evaluate what’s being successful and what isn’t,” Tompkins said.