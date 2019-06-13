Tornado Relief Drive Underway!
COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) - WRBL News 3 and 99.3 Kissin' FM / PMB Broadcasting are kicking-off a day-long effort to raise funds to help storm survivors in Beauregard rebuild.
Today, we have to collection sites-- one in Columbus at Sam's Club and the other at Kroger's in Opelika. You don't even have to get out of your car to donate.
If you can't make it out today, you can donate online.
Thank you so much for your support!
Georgia News
Alabama News
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
UPDATE: Victim in shooting on 16th Place identified as Beionca Bolden, police say
Police are not releasing the name of the woman who was shot to death. She was pronounced dead just before midnight by the Russell County Coroner's office.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.