Tornado Relief Drive Underway!

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) - WRBL News 3 and 99.3 Kissin' FM / PMB Broadcasting are kicking-off a day-long effort to raise funds to help storm survivors in Beauregard rebuild. 

Today, we have to collection sites-- one in Columbus at Sam's Club and the other at Kroger's in Opelika.  You don't even have to get out of your car to donate.

If you can't make it out today, you can donate online.

Thank you so much for your support!

