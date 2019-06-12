Tracking the Tropics: What to expect from 2019 Atlantic hurricane season

(WFLA) – The 2019 Atlantic hurricane season is officially underway, and we are tracking the tropics for you.

Hurricane season began June 1, but we saw our first named storm of the year one week before that. Hurricane Hunters from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration observed a disturbance south of Bermuda on May 20. That disturbance developed and became Subtropical Storm Andrea.

Thankfully, Andrea was short-lived and did not pose a threat to land. It weakened to a subtropical depression on May 21 and dissipated shortly after.

There is currently nothing brewing in the Atlantic, but the next system that develops will be named Barry.

NOAA is predicting a near-normal Atlantic hurricane season. Their forecast predicts nine to 15 named storms, four to eight hurricanes and two to four major hurricanes. Major hurricanes are category 3, 4 or 5 storms with winds of 111 mph or higher.