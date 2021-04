COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A tractor trailer is overturned at the entrance/off ramp of JR Allen Parkway in River Road.

The tractor trailer is blocking the entire ramp. Columbus Police, Fire and Emergency Management Services and heavy duty wreckers are on the scene removing the vehicle.

First responders on the scene said there were no injuries.

News 3 will continue to update you as details and information become available.