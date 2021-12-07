TRAFFIC ALERT: 2 vehicle crash at Hwy 280 and Lee Road 298

SMITH STATION, Ala. (WRBL) – There has been a two vehicle wreck in Lee County at the intersection of US Hwy 280 and Lee Road 298, according to authorities.

The crash happened in the eastbound lane of Hwy 280 at about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

According to initial reports, there was a possible ejection from one of the vehicle involved in the crash.

Details about the conditions of the occupants of the vehicle are currently not available.

Drivers should avoid the area until the scene has been cleared

This is a developing story. WRBL is working to gather more information. Stay with us on-air and online for new details as they become available.