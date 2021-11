COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Police are on the scene of a crash on JR Allen Parkway at Schomburg Road. The crash happened in the eastbound lane of JR Allen. Currently, one lane of traffic is blocked in the area of the accident.

Details about possible injuries in the incident are limited at this time. Police are asking everyone to use caution and avoid the area if possible.

Stay with WRBL News 3 on-air and online for new details as they become available