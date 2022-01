RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A road in Russell County is blocked following a crash. According to officials with Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Alabama 165 near Mead Road in Russell County is completely blocked following a morning crash.

The single vehicle crash happened Wednesday morning at 10:01 a.m. Injuries in the crash are unavailable at this time.

The road will remain closed for an undetermined amount of time. ALEA officials are asking everyone to avoid the area.

