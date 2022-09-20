UPDATE 9/20/2022 9:41 p.m.: The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says that the roadway is re-opened.

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, a two-vehicle crash involving a commercial vehicle has caused a road closure in Russell County.

The crash occurred at 5:10 p.m., on Sept. 20, on Alabama 165 near mile marker 20.

ALEA officials said all lanes of the roadway are closed in the area of the crash.

Information about injuries in the incident is not available at this time.

Everyone should find an alternative route.

Troopers with ALEA Highway Patrol Division are currently on scene investigating and will continue to monitor the situation.