TRAFFIC ALERT: Construction work scheduled for April 6-12 on 10th Avenue and 12th Street bridge over Holland Creek

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – With construction work scheduled to begin Monday and run through the end of the week in Phenix City, the Phenix City Police Department is asking everyone to avoid the construction zone if possible.

According to police, on April 12, AT&T will begin installing a conduit under the 10th Avenue and 12th Street bridge over Holland Creek. Construction is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. CST on Monday.

The AT&T crew will be using one lane of the bridge to stage equipment for the work.

Work is scheduled to be April 12-16 from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. each day.

Police say everyone should avoid the area if possible, and anyone who must pass through the area should use extreme caution.