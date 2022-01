COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – First responders are on the scene of a traffic crash on 13th Street. Columbus Police and Columbus Fire/EMS crews responded to the crash, located at at 13th Street and 10th Avenue, on Friday night.

Information about possible injuries in the crash is currently not available.

Officials are asking everyone to avoid the area until the scene has been cleared.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL News for new details as they become available.

