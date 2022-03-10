COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) -Columbus Police and Columbus Fire and EMS are currently on scene working a traffic crash located at Veterans Parkway and Old Moon Road.

Multiple vehicles are involved in the crash.

Traffic is being diverted, and both sides of Veterans Parkway are closed to traffic in the area of the crash.

Information about possible injuries in the crash is not available at this time.

Everyone should avoid the area until the scene has been cleared.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL News 3 on-air and online for new details as they become available.