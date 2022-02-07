Traffic Alert: Log truck over turned on US 280 in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – An 18 wheeler hauling logs is overturned in Phenix City on US Hwy 280.

The accident is on US 280 in Phenix City at the US 80 junction. Phenix City Police have the right lane on US 280 eastbound blocked.

Traffic is backed up for about half mile. Everyone is advised to use caution in the area.

Two tow truck are on scene working to remove the truck, which is flipped on its side.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL News 3 on-air and online for new details as they become available.