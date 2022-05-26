OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – According to an alert from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, a two-vehicle crash involving a commercial vehicle has closed a portion of U.S. 280 west.

The crash occurred at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 26.

According to ALEA, the crash has the right lane of U.S. Hwy 280 west at the intersection of Lee Road 250 closed for an undetermined amount of time.

Officials are asking everyone to avoid this area and, if possible, find an alternate route for travel.

ALEA Troopers will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.