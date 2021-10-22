TRAFFIC ALERT: Vehicle fire north of Hamilton exit on I-185

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – First responders are on scene of a vehicle fire on I-185. The incident happened Friday evening in the northbound lane of I-185 between exit 25 (Hamilton exit) and exit 30 (Hopewell Church Road).

Currently, information about possible injuries in the incident is unavailable.

One lane of I-185 northbound is closed near the location of the fire on roadway as first responders work to put it out. Officials are asking everyone to use caution and avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL on-air and online for new details as they become available.