WEST POINT, Ga. (WRBL) – Trash service will be delayed in West Point. The city posted a notice of the delay on their Facebook page.

According to the notice, trash service will not run on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. The reason for the interruption in service is due to staffing shortages, according to the post.

Regular pickup services are set to resume on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022.