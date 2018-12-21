Travel Safety Campaign

As the calendar year winds down, the holiday festivities start up.

The “Governor’s Office of Highway Safety” is once again partnering with “Safe Driving Coalition Team Georgia” for a reminder to drive sober or have a designated driver before you head out for holiday festivities.

The “Safe Holiday” campaign involves area bars and restaurants displaying safe holiday information

and offering a free non-alcoholic drink to designated drivers.



During last year’s Christmas travel period in Georgia, 15 traffic deaths were reported between December 22nd and December 26th.



192 people were arrested for driving under the influence.



AAA will also be offering its free “Tow -to -Go” program beginning tonight at 6 p.m.

The program runs until 6 a.m. on January 2.