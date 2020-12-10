Trees for Troops brightens holiday season on Fort Benning

FORT BENNING, Ga (WRBL)- Fort Benning received an extra touch of holiday cheer on Thursday, December 10, 2020.

Volunteers with Trees for Troops handed out free, live Christmas trees at Wetherby Field.

A total of 300 were given to active duty troops and their families.

Families say they appreciate the goodwill especially this year, with the pandemic changing holiday celebrations.

“We just moved here. We don’t really have a tree in our house,” said Joshua Otipoby. “The kids are going to come home from school today and see the real tree set up. It’s a special time of year and it is good for us.”

“It’s more rewarding when you do it for the soldiers and their families,” said Mary Negron, a special events manager. “You don’t know if they are going to be here next Christmas. But, they are here now and we want to make sure they are enjoying themselves.”

Trees for Troops is a nationwide program, brightening the holidays for troops and their families.

The National Christmas Tree Growers Association started it in 2005.