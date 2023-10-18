COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The first ever Tri-City Prayer Walk will hit the Chattahoochee Valley streets on Saturday.

The walk starts at the intersection of Broad Street and Dillingham Bridge in Phenix City at 9 a.m. From there, attendants will walk to the Columbus Consolidated Government Building until the walk concludes at 11 a.m.

“The vision is to see the cities covered in prayer. Pulling down spiritual strongholds and breaking their power over individuals, families, communities and the entire Tri-City and surrounding areas. Not once, but in a continuum throughout the year.” Tri-City Prayer Initiative

Sandy Tsurunda, co-founder of the Tri-City Prayer Initiative, stopped by the WRBL studio on Wednesday to tell us more about the walk. You can watch the full interview in the video player above.