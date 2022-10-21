(WRBL) — Halloween of 2022 is coming up quickly. Not sure when and where to take your kids trick-or-treating? News 3 has you covered.
- Columbus, Ga.
Monday, Oct. 31
5 p.m. to 7 p.m. (Eastern)
- Phenix City, Ala.
Monday, Oct. 31
6 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Eastern)
- Smiths Station, Ala.
Monday, Oct. 31
5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Eastern)
- Opelika, Ala.
Monday, Oct. 31
5 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Central)
- Auburn, Ala.
Monday, Oct. 31
6 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Central)
- West Point, Ga.
Monday, Oct. 31
5 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Eastern)
The Phenix City Police Department recommends these tips to help you stay safe during the holiday:
- Plan your route in advance and don’t go to houses you don’t know.
- Children shouldn’t go trick or treating alone.
- Stay on the sidewalk or side of the road and cross the street carefully.
- Trick or treat in well-lit areas and carry a flashlight.
- Make sure your costume can be seen at night; use reflective tape if necessary.
- Parents should check a sex offender list before going trick or treating.
- Check your child’s candy before they eat it and discard any unwrapped or
opened pieces.
- Drivers should go slow and be on the lookout for children.
- Homeowners should leave a light on and remove obstacles from the lawn.
