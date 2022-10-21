(WRBL) — Halloween of 2022 is coming up quickly. Not sure when and where to take your kids trick-or-treating? News 3 has you covered.

Columbus, Ga.

Monday, Oct. 31

5 p.m. to 7 p.m. (Eastern)

Phenix City, Ala.

Monday, Oct. 31

6 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Eastern)



Monday, Oct. 31

5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Eastern)



Monday, Oct. 31

5 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Central)



Monday, Oct. 31

6 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Central)

West Point, Ga.

Monday, Oct. 31

5 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Eastern)

The Phenix City Police Department recommends these tips to help you stay safe during the holiday:

Plan your route in advance and don’t go to houses you don’t know.

Children shouldn’t go trick or treating alone.

Stay on the sidewalk or side of the road and cross the street carefully.

Trick or treat in well-lit areas and carry a flashlight.

Make sure your costume can be seen at night; use reflective tape if necessary.

Parents should check a sex offender list before going trick or treating.

Check your child’s candy before they eat it and discard any unwrapped or

opened pieces.

Drivers should go slow and be on the lookout for children.

Homeowners should leave a light on and remove obstacles from the lawn.

