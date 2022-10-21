(WRBL) — Halloween of 2022 is coming up quickly. Not sure when and where to take your kids trick-or-treating? News 3 has you covered.

  • Columbus, Ga.
    Monday, Oct. 31
    5 p.m. to 7 p.m. (Eastern)
  • Phenix City, Ala.
    Monday, Oct. 31
    6 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Eastern)
  • Smiths Station, Ala.
    Monday, Oct. 31
    5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Eastern)
  • Opelika, Ala.
    Monday, Oct. 31
    5 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Central)
  • Auburn, Ala.
    Monday, Oct. 31
    6 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Central)
  • West Point, Ga.
    Monday, Oct. 31
    5 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Eastern)

The Phenix City Police Department recommends these tips to help you stay safe during the holiday:

  • Plan your route in advance and don’t go to houses you don’t know.
  • Children shouldn’t go trick or treating alone.
  • Stay on the sidewalk or side of the road and cross the street carefully.
  • Trick or treat in well-lit areas and carry a flashlight.
  • Make sure your costume can be seen at night; use reflective tape if necessary.
  • Parents should check a sex offender list before going trick or treating.
  • Check your child’s candy before they eat it and discard any unwrapped or
    opened pieces.
  • Drivers should go slow and be on the lookout for children.
  • Homeowners should leave a light on and remove obstacles from the lawn.

