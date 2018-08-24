Troup Co. arrests driver for claiming to be Federal Agent; trying to get out of speeding ticket
TROUP CO.,Ga. (WRBL) - A Phenix City man faces charges of impersonating an officer while apparently trying to get out of a speeding ticket after being pulled over by a Troup County Deputy on Interstate 185.
On August 23rd around 1:04 PM, a Troup County Sheriff’s deputy observed a white BMW traveling at a high rate of speed and radar indicated a speed of 90 MPH in a 70 MPH zone. The stop location was on Interstate 185 NB near mile marker 46.
When stopping the vehicle and explaining the reason to the driver, 45-year-old Jay Diamond, told the deputy he was a Federal Air Marshall and he was holding a badge shaped item in his hand.
The Troup County Sheriff's Office provided News Three with exclusive dashcam footage.
In the video you hear Diamond say, ""I'm an Air Marshal. I'm a senior Air Marshal."
The deputy asked Diamond for any further credentials and Diamond stated he left them at home. After looking closer at the badge, the deputy recognized it to be what appeared to be a collector’s item.
The dashcam footage shows Diamond get out of the car, where he shares this exchange with the deputy.
"I'm just trying to show you this picture of me and Jimmy Carter together."
"A picture doesn't prove to me that you're an Air Marshal. You said you're a Federal Air Marshal."
"I didn't say federal."
"Yes, you did. I have it on audio."
The exchange ends with Diamond telling the deputy to call Heath Taylor.
He is referring to Russell County, AL Sheriff Heath Taylor. Sheriff Taylor tells News Three he does not know Diamond, and believes the man used his name to avoid trouble. He adds that the Troup County Sheriff's Office handled the situation correctly.
"It could've been a simple speeding ticket, but that goes to show you, when you're running traffic enforcement, a simple speeding violation can lead to other charges," says Sgt. Stewart Smith with the TCSO.
After further questioning, Diamond did state to deputies he was not a federal agent.
Diamond was arrested and charged with Speeding, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Impersonating an Officer. Deputies contacted agents with Homeland Security, and Diamond could also face charges with the Federal Government.
To see more from the arrest and exchange between Diamond and TCSO, watch the attached videos above.
