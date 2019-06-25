Troup Co. investigators searching for missing woman

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – Troup County investigators need your help locating a missing adult.

Stacey Daniels, 50 years of age, was last seen Thursday, June 20th at a residence on Hill Rd. in Troup County early that morning.

At that time she was wearing a pink tank top, blue jeans, and white flip flops.

At this point investigators believe she possibly left the residence on her own and is not any danger, however her family has not had any contact with since the 20th.

If you know her location please call 706-883-1616 or Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

