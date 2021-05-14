 

Troup Country Sherriff’s Department donating stolen items to youth homes

The Troup County Sheriff's Office is donating stolen clothes to youth homes

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Troup County Sheriff’s Office is donating stolen clothes to youth homes. The clothes were recovered from a shoplifting ring in 2013, according to a news release.

Now that the case has be closed and the items have not been claimed by the businesses, the Sherriff’s Department has chosen to donate the items to the Georgia Sheriff’s Youth Association Homes.

Sheriff James Woodruff said, “It is the pleasure of the Troup County Sheriff’s Office to be able to donate these items that are no longer of evidentiary value to an amazing program such as the Youth Homes of the Georgia Sheriff’s Association.”

The items were recovered by Captain Nathan Taylor. In a routine traffic stop he discovered thousands of dollars’ worth of stolen items in the car. The driver and three passengers in the car were revealed to be apart of a shoplifting ring based out of Montgomery.

The investigation revealed the ring was stealing items from Atlanta and other big cities across the southeast.

The case was prosecuted by the Troup County District Attorney’s office.

