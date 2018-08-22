Troup County authorities turn to the public for help locating a home burglary suspect

LAGRANGE, Ga.- Troup County Sheriff's Office says they need the public's help locating a home burglary suspect.

They say, an incident happened on August 18th in the 100 block of Hamilton Lake View Court.

Authorities say, no one was home at the time.

They say, when they arrived on scene it was clear the suspects had fled the scene.

Surveillance video shows one person trying to make entry into the home.

It shows a black man, wearing a black shirt and maroon pants.

Authorities say it's possible more than one person could've been involved with the crime.

If you recognize this person please call the Sheriff's Office at 706-883-1616 or Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.