Troup County Board of Assessors offers email services

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The Troup County Board of Assessors are offering email services to accept selected forms to decrease the person to person contact during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Troup County Board of Assessors will receive Person Property Returns, forms PT-50P, PT-50M and PT-50A via email as timely filed contingent upon the email filing being received on or before April 1 and the official hard copy most be postmarked no later than 10 days following the deadline of April 1 deadline.

The last day for mailing the official hard copy is April 11,2020.

To learn more about the acceptable forms head online to the Department of Revenue website.