Troup County Board of Assessors offers email services

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The Troup County Board of Assessors are offering email services to accept selected forms to decrease the person to person contact during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Troup County Board of Assessors will receive Person Property Returns, forms PT-50P, PT-50M and PT-50A via email as timely filed contingent upon the email filing being received on or before April 1 and the official hard copy most be postmarked no later than 10 days following the deadline of April 1 deadline.

The last day for mailing the official hard copy is April 11,2020.

To learn more about the acceptable forms head online to the Department of Revenue website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Coronavirus GEOP Updates

Coronavirus Alabama Plan Updates

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories