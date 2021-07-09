Troup County Government hosts blood drive to help with “severe blood shortage”

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The American Red Cross is currently facing a “severe blood shortage”, according to a June press release. Troup County is doing their part by hosting a blood drive Friday at the county government center.

“Troup County Government is always really happy to partner with the American Red Cross, but especially during their severe shortage that’s going on nationwide,” says Communications Manager Caroline Johnson. “This is the most severe shortage that they’ve had in almost 30 years. So, we’re really proud to be able to partner with them today and support them during this time.”

“I came out today to give blood to save lives, and because there’s a national shortage,” says donor Hilary Bailey.

According to a news release, Red Cross has seen red cell demand from hospitals with trauma centers climb by 10% in 2021.

If you are looking to donate blood, visit the American Red Cross website.