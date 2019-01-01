Troup County homeowner shot on New Year’s Day, suspects arrested

UPDATE: 1/2/19

According to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, both suspects have been arrested.

Deputies say Autman and the other suspect, who was taken into custody yesterday after a high-speed chase, are suspected of shooting a 47-year-old man in the chest on New Years Day morning at the man’s home along South Stateline Road.

The victim’s condition is unknown.

UPDATE: 1/2/2019 7:35 a.m

The Troup County Sherriff’s Office has named a suspect in the home invasion from Tuesday morning.

Deputies say Steven Shane Aultman is wanted in the home invasion and shooting on S. Stateline Rd. He is considered armed and dangerous.

If you know the location of Steven Shane Aultman or the stolen jeep please call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

UPDATE: 1/1/2019 3:12 p.m.

According to Troup County authorities, one suspect has been arrested in the home invasion and shooting.

Police say an officer spotted one suspect in one of the stolen vehicles. After a pursuit, the suspect was caught and arrested.

The identity is not known at this time.

Stay with News 3 for more updates.

ORIGINAL STORY: 1/1/2019 1:50 p.m.

Authorities in Troup County are investigating a New Year’s Day shooting.

The Troup County Sheriff’s Office say their deputies responded to the 1400 block of South State Line Road in reference to a person being shot.

Deputies say when they arrived on scene, they found a 47-year-old white male with a gunshot wound to his right chest.

Deputies say the victim told them that two unknown white males had broken in to his home.

When he made contact with them, they hit him back of the head and then shot him in the chest.

Authorities say the man says they stole items from his safe and stole his 2005 gold jeep wrangler gold. That car has a GA tag. They also stole his gray corvette.

Police say the victim has been transported to Columbus area hospital for treatment. His status is currently unknown.

Stay with News 3 for updates on this developing story