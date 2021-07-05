Troup County hosting blood drive on July 9

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – Troup County will be hosting a blood drive later this week. According to the American Red Cross, a severe blood shortage is affected the availability of blood for those who need it.

On Friday, July 9, officials in Troup County are asking citizens to come out to the Troup County Government Center and give the gift of life.

According to the American Red Cross, every two seconds someone in the United States needs blood. Officials say donating blood just one time can save the lives of up to three people.

Donors should to sign up for an appointment ahead of time, to limit the number of people on the premises at one time, according to officials. Additionally, anyone not feeling well is asked not to attend the blood drive.

Troup County Blood Drive