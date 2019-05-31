Troup County investigators searching for missing 11-year-old and his mother

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Troup County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help locating a missing juvenile.

11-year-old Carson Arnall Cooper was last seen with his biological mother Bridget Burns on Thursday, May 30th around 5 PM at a residence in the 5000 block of Roanoke Rd.

“Burns was possibly driving a silver Mitsubishi Montero. Burns had Carson with her around that time and was supposed to bring him to his father but never made it and she has not been heard from since. Burns could be in Troup County or the Lanett area,” said Sgt. Stewart Smith.

At this point, investigators have no reason to believe Carson is in any danger. Investigators are asking the public if they know of Carson or Burns’ location to please call 911 or the Criminal Investigation Division at 706-883-1616.