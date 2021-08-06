 

Troup County Judicial Court to require masks for all employees and visitors

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo Illustration by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Troup County, Ga. (WRBL) – Effective Monday, August 9 at 8 a.m., face coverings will be mandated in the Troup County Government Center’s common areas.

The new judicial order came from Chief Superior Court Judge Simpson, it will only affect the Troup County Government Center and no other buildings.

Common areas include hallways, public restrooms, elevators, waiting areas, and courtrooms.

However, as COVID cases rise, it is encouraged by the County for individuals and residents to get vaccinated, wear masks, wash hands, practice proper social distancing, and stay home if experiencing symptoms.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Columbus Forecast Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories