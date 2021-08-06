Troup County Judicial Court to require masks for all employees and visitors

Troup County, Ga. (WRBL) – Effective Monday, August 9 at 8 a.m., face coverings will be mandated in the Troup County Government Center’s common areas.

The new judicial order came from Chief Superior Court Judge Simpson, it will only affect the Troup County Government Center and no other buildings.

Common areas include hallways, public restrooms, elevators, waiting areas, and courtrooms.

However, as COVID cases rise, it is encouraged by the County for individuals and residents to get vaccinated, wear masks, wash hands, practice proper social distancing, and stay home if experiencing symptoms.