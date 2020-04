This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the virus that causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – Troup County has launched a hotline for distributing information about the coronavirus.

The COVID-19 Information Hotline will have answers for frequently asked questions concerning the virus.

It is for non-emergency concerns only. Anyone with an emergency should instead call 911.

The hotline will be available Monday-Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. It can be reached at 706-883-1719.