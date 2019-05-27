Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WEST POINT, Ga. (WRBL) - UPDATE (11:55 A.M.): The Troup County Sheriff's Office has identified the drowning victim at West Point Lake.

"Deputies with the Troup County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to West Point Lake under the Cameron Mill Road bridge regarding a possible drowning," said the Sheriff's Office. "Once on the scene, deputies were advised that a 34-year old male had jumped in the water from his boat in an attempt to save his father, 64-years of age, who had accidentally fell in the water as the boat was tied under the bridge."

After recovering the victim's body, Troup County Sheriffs identified the victim as Jeremiah Israel of Jonesboro.

"This incident appears to be a tragic accident drowning and is being investigated by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources," according to the Sheriff.

Original Story: Troup County first responders are working a drowning recovery on West Point Lake at the Yellow Jacket Access.

"A father and son were fishing on the lake. The dad fell off front of boat. The 34-year-old son went in after him and never resurfaced. Other boaters who witnessed helped the father in and he was treated at WellStar West Georgia and has been released." said Stewart Smith with the Troup County Sheriff's Office.

Boaters are asked to use caution in the area of Yellow Jacket/Cameron Mill Rd. bridge. The yellow Jacket boat ramp is closed until further notice.