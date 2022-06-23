LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – On Monday the Troup County Board of Education will hold a session to hear opinions from the community on the possibility of renaming West Point Elementary School.

According to a news release, the board has received a request from the West Point City Council to consider renaming the school.

The council is requesting the school be renamed to honor the late Zelma Brock. Brock, a former assistant principal at West Point Elementary, passed away in October 2021.

The session will be on Monday, June 27, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. in the cafeteria of West Point Elementary School.

A decision will be made at a later date.