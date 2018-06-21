Local News

Troup County Sheriff's Office searching for suspect on financial crime charges

By:

Posted: Jun 21, 2018 01:16 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 21, 2018 01:16 PM EDT

TROUP COUNTY, Ga (WRBL) - Troup County authorities are searching for a man on financial crime charges.

Investigators say Joseph Ryan Seymour is wanted on two counts of financial card fraud and theft by taking.

He may be traveling in a silver Volvo with tag number RMJ 9721.

If you have any information, please contact the Troup County Sheriff's Office at 706-883-1616 or the Troup Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Georgia News

Alabama News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories