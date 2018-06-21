Troup County Sheriff's Office searching for suspect on financial crime charges

TROUP COUNTY, Ga (WRBL) - Troup County authorities are searching for a man on financial crime charges.

Investigators say Joseph Ryan Seymour is wanted on two counts of financial card fraud and theft by taking.

He may be traveling in a silver Volvo with tag number RMJ 9721.

If you have any information, please contact the Troup County Sheriff's Office at 706-883-1616 or the Troup Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.