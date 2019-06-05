Troup County Sheriff says five charged in connection to large theft at the end of May

An investigation of a theft on May 28 that ended in several thousands of dollars stolen in Troup County, sheriffs say that five individuals are charged in connection to the crime.

On May 28, “A safe had been broken into using a cutting torch and several thousand dollars in cash and additional items were taken from the location. Since that time our Criminal Investigation Division has issued multiple search warrants and have charged five people in connection with this incident as detailed below,” said Troup County Sheriffs.

A search warrant executed at 801 Forrest Avenue on May 31 led to two individuals being taken into custody. James Bowles, 21, was charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Theft by Receiving, Crossing Guard Lines with Intoxicants, and Violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act.

Jamie Leighann Parks, 28, was charged with Theft by Receiving, Probation Violation, and Conspiracy to Commit Burglary.

Due to the actions taken to execute the warrant, a stolen Smith and Wesson .9mm, stolen jewelery, and $1,496 was recovered at the scene.

Yesterday, a second search warrant was executed at 221 Pinehaven Drive, which led to another individual being takein into custody.

Gregory Todd Cox, 47, was charged with Theft by Taking, two counts of being Party to a Crime Burglary, VGCSA – Possession of Drug related objects, and Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Stolen vehicle titles, ammunition, a Ruger pistol, two rifles, one shotgun and $3,031 in stolen cash was recovered.

Two other warrants were served the same day, which led to two more individuals being charged.

A search warrant executed at 103-B Cooley Road led to Morgan Christopher Storey, 45, being placed in custody. Storey was charged with two counts of Burglary, Theft by taking, VGCSA, and Possession of Drug related objects.

Ammo, two rifles, one shotgun, and $9,589 of stolen cash were recovered during the search.

The final search warrant executed was at The Budget Inn. Dorothy Christine “Christy” Olko, 38, was charged with two counts of Burglary, Theft by Taking, and Possession of Drug related objects.

$5,400 dollars is currently being recovered from a local bank that is related to the case, say Troup County Sheriffs.

The sheriffs say that the investigation into the theft is still ongoing.