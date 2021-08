TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Troup County Sheriff’s Officer is searching for a man wanted on felony warrants.

According to officials with the sheriff’s office, Jacob Wilson, age 27, is wanted on multiple felony warrants.

Officials say Wilson is 6’2″ tall and weighs 200 pounds. He also has a noticeable tattoo on his neck.

Anyone with information on Jacob Wilson should call 706-883-1616 or Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000 for a possibly cash reward.