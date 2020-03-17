Troup County to limit access to Government Center amid coronavirus concerns

TROUP COUNTY, Ga (WRBL) – Amid coronavirus concerns access to Troup County Government Center will now be limited and visitors will screened before they are allowed to enter to building.

Troup County officials say they are taking precautionary steps to limit the number of visitors entering the building to adhere to President Donald Trump’s request of limited people in one area at a time.

Beginning Tuesday, anyone entering the Government Center will be asked the following series of medical-related questions before being permitted to enter the building:

– Do you have or have you had a fever in the last 72 hours?

– Do you have a cough or respiratory symptoms?

– Have you traveled outside of the United States within the last 14 days or had close contact with anyone who has?

– Have you been asked to self-quarantine by any health care official?

– Have you been diagnosed or had close contact with anyone diagnosed with COVID-19?

If a anyone answers yes to any of these questions, they may be denied entry into the Government Center.

Permitted visitors will be given a lanyard to wear in the building during their visit to ensure they have been through security screening.