Troup County to temporarily close parks, recreation facilities and suspend recreation activities until March 30

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – Troup County has announced a temporary closing of parks and recreation facilities and a suspension of all recreation activities and events until March 30 due to coronavirus concerns, effective immediately.

Locations and services that will be closed include:

Mike Daniel Recreation Center

Hogansville Division Recreation Office

West Point Division Recreation Office

William J. Griggs Recreation Center

Ann & Doc McCluskey Tennis Complex

The First Tee of Troup County

Troup Transit

Pyne Road Park

Gray Hill Community Center

LaGrange Active Life Center

Hogansville Active Life Center

West Point Active Life Center

From the county:

At this time, all other county government operations will remain under normal functions, including all emergency services. The county is currently monitoring the situation, coordinating with surrounding agencies, and following guidance from the Georgia Department of Public Health as we evaluate the status of other programs and services offered in order to protect the health of our community. Troup County Board of Commissioners

So far, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Troup County. The closings and event suspensions are being made “out of an abundance of caution,” according to officials.