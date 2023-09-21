LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — A juvenile was shot on Wednesday night, according to the LaGrange Police Department.

Police responded to the area of Dixie Street and DeGroat street at about 11:05 p.m. Officers found a home struck by gunfire.

While on scene, Troup E-911 was notified of a 16-year-old at Well Star West Georgia Medical Center who’d been shot around Dixie Street. The injury is considered non-life-threatening.

No word on a suspect at this time. This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LaGrange Police Department at (706) 883-2603.