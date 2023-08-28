LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — A man was killed during a shooting in LaGrange on Monday morning, according to the LaGrange Police Department.

Police responded to 2786 Mooty Bridge Road at 8 a.m.

Upon arriving, officers found Kenneth Stanley Dial, 69, had been shot. Police say he was declared dead on the scene.

Investigation revealed Dial was taking his routine walk in the park that morning. An acquaintance found Dial just before 8 a.m. and called 911.

Witnesses reported hearing gunshots around 7:30 a.m. the same morning.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the LaGrange Police Department at (706) 883-2603.