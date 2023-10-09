TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — A 71-year-old man was shot in the back of a head during a ride from the Atlanta airport to Columbus, according to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO).

Deputies were dispatched to Well Star West Georgia Medical Center on Oct. 8 at 12:36 p.m. Upon arrival, they met with a LaGrange Police Department sergeant.

The sergeant told deputies a man was dead in the back of a car parked at the hospital. Two uninjured occupants of the car were inside the hospital.

Investigators with the Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene. They found blood in the front passenger seat, as well as bullet holes in the seat and front window.

Authorities identified an adult woman as the driver of the car and Jon Thomas Cloud, 29, of Columbus, as a rear passenger.

Further investigation found the woman and Cloud went to the Atlanta airport to pick up the woman’s husband — Andrew Stankiewicz, 71, of Texas.

According to investigators, Cloud shot Stankiewicz in the back of the head during the ride to Columbus.

The driver then went to West Georgia Medical and 911 was called.

Cloud is facing one count of murder and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

This investigation is ongoing. WRBL will keep you updated with new details as they become available.