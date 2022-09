LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – LaGrange Police say that a man in his late seventies died after a fatal collision on Mooty Bridge in LaGrange, Georgia.

Officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Mooty Bridge near Wisteria Ridge Dr. on Sept. 7 at around 6:23 a.m.

79-year-old Gerald McInvale, one of the drivers, sustained fatal injuries in the collision.

This incident is under investigation.

For more information, call Corporal William Jones at (706) 883-2672.